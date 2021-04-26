'Efforts afoot to turn country an Islamic welfare state': PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on its path to become a developed Islamic welfare state as per the vision of Jinnah.

In Naya Pakistan everyone is accountable and there could not be two separate laws for rich and poor, he said while speaking to a Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf truly believes in the supremacy of law and eradication of corruption from the society, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is strongly committed to serve the poorest segments of society, he said, adding, we have been struggling to uplift the economy and take the country to the path of development.

"We believe that social justice and supremacy of law is imperative for progress and prosperity of the country", he highlighted.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf was established with an aim to eradicate the menace of corruption and political nepotism from Pakistan, Ali Muhammad said.

A leader like Imran Khan is a blessing of Almighty Allah for the nation, he said, adding, the economic friendly policies of PTI-led government have improved the economy.