Efforts Afoot To Upgrade GB, Skardu Airports: Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Efforts afoot to upgrade GB, Skardu airports: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said efforts were afoot to upgrade airports of GB and Skardu to promote tourism in the region.

The airports infrastructure would be revamped to handle international flights smoothly, said the minister.

In a meeting with a delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan, here Gandapur said the Federal government was fully cooperating with GB authorities to develop the tourism sector.

He said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has extended its flight operations to GB in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to boost tourism.

All out efforts being ensured to provide convenient travel services to the people of the region and to promote domestic as well as international tourism in Pakistan, he added.

About the development package of Rs 370 billion by Prime Minister Imran Khan to GB, the Minister said it was the motto of PTI government to alleviate the sufferings and deprivation of people of underprivileged areas.

But unfortunately the previous regimes have badly failed to end the sense of deprivation among the people of GB, he regretted.

