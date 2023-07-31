Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Law Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that all out efforts were being ensured to utilize Pakistan's mineral resources for people's welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Law Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that all out efforts were being ensured to utilize Pakistan's mineral resources for people's welfare.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has resolved the issue of the Reko-Dik project after establishing the coalition government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The last regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had created many hurdles in different public welfare projects, he said adding that we are trying to bring improvement in every sector.

In reply to a question about weak health infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI leaders had been running the affairs of the government in KPK for the last ten years but they could not build an international standard hospital in the province.

Commenting on a new wave of terrorism entered into the KPK region, he said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs), and Pakistan Armed Forces had played unprecedented roles in fighting the war on terror. He said that LEAs and other security institutions are fully vigilant to crush the new wave of terrorism in KPK.

He said that anti-state elements were trying to sabotage the peaceful environment and economic stability of this country.

To a question about the bomb attack on Bajure, he condemned the attack on the Bajure area in which a number of people had lost their lives.