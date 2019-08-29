Efforts are afoot for corruption free Balochistan, says DG NAB

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau Balochistan , Farmanullah here on Thursday said that strenuous efforts are afoot to eradicate corruption from the province. "Nobody is above the law as law would definitely take its course and corrupt elements would be brought to justice", he said while talking to the complainants who called on him during an open court held at NAB Regional Bureau of Balochistan , said a press release.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, the DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants hailing from various parts of the province visited the NAB bureau office and submitted complaints against government functionaries, government departments and private individuals.

The DG NAB on the occasion recalled that as premier anti-corruption watchdog, is making serious strives against all form of corruption and corrupt practices under the NAO 1999.

He assured Three Alliance victims of all possible steps for the early recovery of their looted amount. However, he noted that white collar crimes take time.

"NAB is committed to eradicate corruption through its holistic approach", he said, adding the element involved in looting the national wealth would be brought to justice.

"In the light of the vision of Chairman NAB, the Bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability," he maintained.

He assured that in light of the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affectees and recover the looted national wealth.

Farmanullah DG NAB Balochistan calmly listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints on the spot.