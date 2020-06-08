Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that efforts are being to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs to control its spread

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has said that efforts are being to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs to control its spread .

Under Ehsas Kafalat Program Rs 570 million have been disbursed among 55 thousand individuals across the district . He said this while addressing a press conference in his office . On the occasion Deputy Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokhar was also present .

DC Ali Anan Qamar said that Corona Virus is spreading speedily as people are taking it lightly , reluctant to wear masks and visiting markets and other public places frequently . He requested the people to follow SOPs for the sake of their own and their dear and near ones.

He said , in Attock there are more than 200 coronavirus positive cases however most of them are stable . He said that so for health department has done screening of 6176 individuals , there are 2595 suspect cases , 2033 have been declared negative while results of 341 individuals are awaited .

He emphasized upon the people to use masks , stay indoors , maintain social distance and wash hands frequently .

While talking about public transport he said that efforts are being made to ensure implementation of SOPs however he said that people to ensure it also while traveling in public transport. While talking about petrol shortage he said that steps are being taken in this context and those petrol pump owners having petrol and not selling it will be sealed permanently . Replying to a question regarding action taken against illegal profiteers and over charging he said that during the last one month Rs 4.7 million fine was imposed in this context while regular markets are being visited . He further said that all possible facilities including meals are being provided to those patients isolated at quarantine centers