Efforts Being Made For Beautification Of Parks: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk said that all possible efforts were being made for the beautification of parks for public attraction across the district.

During his visit to different parks on Monday, the deputy commissioner said that maximum plantation was being made to make parks more green and beautiful.

He said the officials of the municipal committee were paying special focus on trimming and cleanliness at all roads and intersections of the city. He said that the cleanliness and beautification of parks were continued at a rapid pace and would be completed within the next few weeks.

He said it was the top priority to restore recreational activities in the parks by attracting families by ensuring maximum facilities in the parks.

He said that cleanliness operation was being conducted in the city on daily basis.

