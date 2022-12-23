UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made For Beautification Of Sargodha City: DG PHA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Efforts being made for beautification of Sargodha city: DG PHA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that the authority was striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts were being made for beautification of different areas of Sargodha city.

He expressed these views during his visit to Istiqlalabad Park and review of Tariqabad green belt project on Friday.

According to media consultant PHA, the DG PHA reviewed the ongoing work on the 1,100 feet-long green belt project from Trust Plaza to 78 NB pull and said timely completion of other ongoing projects including Tariqabad green belt was one of our top priorities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Later, the DG visited Istiqlalabad Park and inspected various sections of the park and issued directions regarding the provision of other facilities including the installation of swings for children, besides improving the rose garden.

