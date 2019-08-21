UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Being Made For Karachi Cleanliness: Ali Haider Zaidi

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:19 PM

Efforts being made for Karachi cleanliness: Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said hectic efforts are being made by the federal government for hygiene of Karachi through 'Clean Karachi Campaign' to ensure net and clean environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said hectic efforts are being made by the Federal government for hygiene of Karachi through 'Clean Karachi Campaign' to ensure net and clean environment.

"I had written a letter to the Sindh government to cooperate with the federal government to make the cleanliness drive successful but it was not interesting for that," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the provincial government to formulate a dumping station, but it was not paying attentions toward clean and green metropolitan city.

There were treats of spreading viral diseases in Karachi if proper sanitation were not occurred, he added.

He urged the citizen of Karachi to play their due role to make environment neat and clean as funds had already been collected for the purpose. He however, informed that garbage had been removed from many nullahs as well.

Ali Zaidi said every possible step would be taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to restore beauty of economic hub of the country. He asked the heads of the SITE Association to devise a master plan for the development of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf SITE Hub Ali Haider From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan should knock doors of ICJ on Kashmir issu ..

38 seconds ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourns case regarding ..

40 seconds ago

Danish Prime Minister Regrets Cancellation of US P ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Respects Rights of Citizens - Putin

47 seconds ago

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly visits IT Trai ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Patience Limited Over Nuclear Deal Signator ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.