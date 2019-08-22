UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Being Made For Karachi Cleanliness: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:58 PM

Efforts being made for Karachi cleanliness: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said hectic efforts are being made by the federal government for hygiene of Karachi through 'Clean Karachi Campaign' to ensure neat and clean environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said hectic efforts are being made by the Federal government for hygiene of Karachi through 'Clean Karachi Campaign' to ensure neat and clean environment.

"I had written a letter to the Sindh government to cooperate with the federal government to make the cleanliness drive successful but it was not interesting for that," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the provincial government to formulate a dumping station, but it was not paying attentions toward clean and green metropolitan city.

There were threats of spreading viral diseases in Karachi if proper sanitation were not occurred, he added.

He urged the citizen of Karachi to play their due role to make environment neat and clean as funds had already been collected for the purpose. He however, informed that garbage had been removed from many nullahs as well.

Ali Zaidi said every possible step would be taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to restore beauty of economic hub of the country. He asked the heads of the SITE Association to devise a master plan for the development of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf SITE Hub Ali Haider From Government

Recent Stories

DP World&#039; earnings grow 27 pc in H1-2019

46 minutes ago

Shaukat Yousafzai terms Bilawal's public address i ..

3 minutes ago

BISE announces result of HSC Part-II (Commerce gro ..

3 minutes ago

No-Deal Brexit, Return of Hard Border Can Fuel Ext ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan visits Turbat to review ..

28 minutes ago

First ever three-day long softball coaching clinic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.