Efforts being made for Karachi cleanliness: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said hectic efforts are being made by the federal government for hygiene of Karachi through 'Clean Karachi Campaign' to ensure neat and clean environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said hectic efforts are being made by the Federal government for hygiene of Karachi through 'Clean Karachi Campaign' to ensure neat and clean environment.

"I had written a letter to the Sindh government to cooperate with the federal government to make the cleanliness drive successful but it was not interesting for that," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the provincial government to formulate a dumping station, but it was not paying attentions toward clean and green metropolitan city.

There were threats of spreading viral diseases in Karachi if proper sanitation were not occurred, he added.

He urged the citizen of Karachi to play their due role to make environment neat and clean as funds had already been collected for the purpose. He however, informed that garbage had been removed from many nullahs as well.

Ali Zaidi said every possible step would be taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to restore beauty of economic hub of the country. He asked the heads of the SITE Association to devise a master plan for the development of the city.