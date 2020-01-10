UrduPoint.com
Efforts Being Made To Address Gas Shortage Issue: Minister For Power Division Omar Ayub Khan

Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Friday informed the Senate that there was issue of demand and supply of gas in the country and efforts were being made to address gas shortage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Friday informed the Senate that there was issue of demand and supply of gas in the country and efforts were being made to address gas shortage.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Sherry Rehman and Sassui Palijo regarding crippling shortage of gas in harsh winter all across the country, the minister said that the Sindh province was informed in advance in 2019 about the possible gas shortage in winter season.

He said that the previous governments did not offer any incentive to the exploration sector during their tenures, resulting no major active discovery.

He said that the provincial government was responsible for the ongoing gas crisis in the province as they denied giving a route for pipe-laying, adding that center could resolve the gas shortage by laying pipeline Earlier, senators Sherry Rehman and Sassui Palijo alleged that injustice was being done with Sindh province in provision of gas.

They were of the views that around 70 per cent gas was producing by Sindh and no gas was available even for cooking purpose.

They also alleged that the province was being punished due to the monopoly of OGRA.

Meanwhile, senators belonging to Balochistan also protested against non-provision of gas to various areas of the province. Speaking on point of order Sarfraz Bugti said that Sui was providing gas to the country for last few many decades but no gas was provided to the near areas of exploration wells.

