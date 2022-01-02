UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Beautify Sargodha City: PHA Chairman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority is striving to provide healthy environment to people and all-out efforts are being made for beautification of different area of Sargodha city.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, PHA Chairman Syed Mehmood Bakhsh Gilani said that practical steps were being taken to build 5 new parks and green belts at 4 places in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 150 million which would further enhance the beauty of the city.

He said, "We are taking all possible measures in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure safe and healthy environment for future generations."He said the PHA was replacing old plants with new ones and greenery was being increased in all parts of the city.

He urged people to join hands with the PHA for making the city green and clean.

