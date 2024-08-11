Efforts being made to bring investment in all sectors: Jam Kamal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said that an all-out effort is being made to bring investment in almost all sectors of the country.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 9th Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show held at a local hotel on Sunday. He said that the government was spending its energies to facilitate the business community in the real sense so that desired results could be achieved. He said that government was seriously about looking into certain policy matters and would solve them as well.

Jam Kamal Khan said, "Regional access, increasing the country's potential and to expand the industry are highly important things. The government will provide all possible support to the Pakistan footwear industry and find solution to the problems facing it."

He said there were challenges related to energy, tariff, duties and FBR, adding that the government was making efforts to overcome all these challenges under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He further said, "The government is focusing on promoting investment and trade opportunities."

He thanked Chinese delegates for coming to Lahore and becoming part of this exhibition and added that the government was there to assist and facilitate investors in the country.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan said that it was a good sign that the Pakistan Footwear Association was developing good ties with international brands. He said that the step to increase the number of trade officers would help the country establish good connectivity in terms of business-to-business activities.

He said that the government's job was to facilitate the business community, adding that it was high time for businessmen to grab opportunities as manufacturers were moving out from China and going to other places, like Taiwan, Bangladesh etc.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the business community should come forward, adding that potential was available in almost all sectors, not only in the footwear sector.

He also thanked the Chinese delegates who came to attend the 9th Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show and urged them to consider Pakistan as an ideal place for business.

Responding to a question about PIA privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that it was ongoing smoothly.

He said that PIA had a very bright future ahead, adding that after its privitisation a good international level airline facility would be available to people.

He said that state owned departments which were a burden must be privatised for their efficient working.

Responding to a query, Jam Kamal Khan said that for the first time in the country's history more than 800 delegates from almost 75 countries attended International food and Agriculture Expo in Karachi. Such a big number of delegates had arrived in Pakistan because the security situation in the country was not bad at all, he added.

He said that the stock exchange was progressive, adding that inflation had also reduced to a good extent.

It is important to manage prices of energy and efforts are being made for it, adding that ease of business horizon was also being expanded.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan visited various stalls at the Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show.