Efforts being made to collect statistics of newly born children: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that efforts are being made to collect the statistics of children that are being born in public-private hospitals and homes across the province.

She said this during a meeting with immunization team of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department on Monday.

The meeting also exchanged views on Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and National Health Support Programme in the province.

Dr Yasmin said that it was vital to collect accurate statistics of born children in Punjab for ensuring the provision of good healthcare facilities.

She said that role of lady health workers was important for collecting statistics of newly born children in the province. She further said that provision of vaccine to the newly born children was very important step.

Dr Yasmin said that lady health workers should ensure registration and vaccination of children that were being born in public-private hospitals and homes.

She said that all DHQs, THQs, and teaching hospitals in Punjab had been directed to ensure provision of vaccination service round the clock.

The minister said that a summary for recruitment of 8,000 lady health workers had been sent.

She said that facility of registration and vaccine would also be provided in the labour rooms of public hospitals.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan historic initiatives were being taken to provide quality health facilities to mother and child.

The delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation appreciated the services of Health department for ensuring maximum coverage under Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).