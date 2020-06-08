UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Being Made To Combat Locusts' Issue: Chairman PARC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:42 PM

Efforts being made to combat locusts' issue: Chairman PARC

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said on Monday that all-out efforts were being carried out to combat locusts and other agricultural challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said on Monday that all-out efforts were being carried out to combat locusts and other agricultural challenges.

He visited University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and had a meeting with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf and other UAF agricultural engineers and entomologists.

He said that PARC will support the UAF to disseminate its locust spray machine, research and development work for fighting the agricultural challenges confronted the country.

He also witnessed UAF newly developed locust spray machine was first of its kind in the country and termed it a hallmark step to combat locust. He also visited the work on bio pesticide at locust research lab.

He said that Federal government was planning a project worth Rs 500 million to catch the locust alive to use it as the poultry feed. UAF scientists should provide a complete research and development on locust nutritive values for poultry and its feasibility etc, he added.

The chairman said that only 35 patents were registered in the field of agriculture across the country.

He urged agriculture scientists to come up with the innovative ideas and registered those as patents.

UAF VC said that locust has emerged the second largest threat for the country after COVID-19 as it was posing a serious threat to the food security.

He highlighted that according to the FAO as many as 38 per cent of the total agricultural area in the country had become the breeding grounds for the desert locust,adding that 97 percent of our farming community comprised of small farmers that were unable to adopt the mechanization which is hampering the process to boost up our agriculture.

He said that China had developed the small technology for small farmers and they from six kanals of land were earning income of 8000 Dollar per annum due to proper mechanization.

He stressed that we should also in need to develop such technology on that pattern that will boost up our agricultural productivity manifold.

Incharge Water Management Research Center Dr Muhammad Arshad, Engineer Ahmad Waqas, Chairman Entomology Dr Mansoor Sahi, Dr Ameer Rasul, Dr Muhammad Sagheer, and to other notable attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Dollar China Agriculture From Government Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

1 minute ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

16 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

45 minutes ago

FAB issues HKD750 million five-year Green Bond

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.