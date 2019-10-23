Efforts being made to control dengue: Health dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 17 dengue cases were reported in city hospitals during the last 24 hours, said spokesman of the Health department.

It was further stated that total dengue cases in Lahore were over 450.

However, the ratio of dengue cases had reduced as work on emergent basis had been done to overcome the situation, said the Health department.

A special cell set up by Chief Minister Punjab was working round the clock to deal with the issues related to dengue control efforts.