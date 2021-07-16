Efforts being made to develop education system on modern lines : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that CM Usman Buzdar had launched the Learning Management System on Single National Curriculum (SNC) which was materializing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's dream of one system of education for all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that CM Usman Buzdar had launched the Learning Management System on Single National Curriculum (SNC) which was materializing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's dream of one system of education for all.

Talking to the media here, she said that far-reaching reforms had been introduced to develop the education system on modern lines and the online teachers training programme was a unique step in this regard.

Education had always been among the top priorities of the incumbent government and SNC would unite 220 million people as a strong nation, she added.

SACM said that under one system of education for all, there would be one curriculum, one medium of instruction and one common platform for assessment.

Dr Firdous said that Learning Management System (LMS) was accessible to all the teachers both from the public and private sectors. The notified committee had selected 1,716 master trainers and 48 lead trainers for the training of the teachers.

She said that 0.5 million free licenses of 365 Office software had been obtained from microsoft adding that more than 300,000 teachers from both the public and private schools had been enrolled on LMS.

She said that one nation, one curriculum and united Pakistan was a slogan of the PTI government which would help to remove class differences.

The SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also launched the issuance of a digital inheritance certificate which was a big achievement of the government as it would have far-reaching implications. Now overseas Pakistanis would also be able to get succession certificate just by biometric verification from Pakistani embassies abroad without traveling to the country, she said.

Dr Firdous said that the fake princess was trying to malign the state institutions adding that cheaters and plunderers would face defeat as Kashmiris would vote for PTI.

She said that Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was spending public money on the PML-N election campaign and it was for the first time that despite completion of tenure, government vehicles were being illegally used for the election campaign of PML-N.