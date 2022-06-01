UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Develop Weather Resistant Breeds: Livestock Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and Green Climate Fund on Wednesday met Punjab Livestock Secretary Capt (R) Asad Ullah Khan and briefed him about the international climate projects.

According to official sources here, the purpose of the visit was to review the steps being taken to tackle climate changes.

The Secretary said that Livestock department wanted to play its positive role to minimize the impact of climate changes.

Asad Ullah Khan said that efforts were being made to develop weather resistant breeds.

The delegation consisted of FAO Representative for Pakistan, Green Climate Fund Chief and international experts.

