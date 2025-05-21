- Home
Efforts Being Made To Eliminate Menace Of Terrorism: State Minister For Interior Talal Chaudhry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 10:36 PM
State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that all available resources are being utilized to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that all available resources are being utilized to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country.
There is a need to implement national action plan in all the provinces so that menace of terrorism could be rooted out in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about attack on school bus in Khuzdar, he said, we strongly condemn the terrorist act in Balochistan region. He said enemy country is behind the terrorist attack in Pakistan.
To a question, he said political forces should stand with police force so that terrorism incidents could be averted in an effective manner.
He said there is also need to activate counter terrorism department in some districts of the provinces. India, he said has been supporting the defunct organizations to sabotage peaceful environment of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region. We will chase the terrorists and wipe out the terrorism with collective efforts of provinces, he added.
