Efforts being made to ensure availability of fertilizers at fixed rates: agri deptt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab agriculture department is utilizing the latest technology for easy availability of fertilizers.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that a dashboard had been made with the support of the Punjab Information Technology board under which transportation of fertilizers and their quota was being monitored.

He said that e-fertilizer or digital gardawari system had been enforced in the province from the start of the current month.

Digital gardawari system would help in overcoming the issue of black marketing of fertilizers and problem related to prices.

Farmers may contact on 0800-17000 to lodge complaints related to non-availability of fertilizersor their selling at high rates.