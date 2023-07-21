Open Menu

Efforts Being Made To Ensure Best Medical Facilities To Masses: Caretaker Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Friday that the provincial government ensuring all possible efforts to provide the best medical facilities to masses across the province

After participating in the 13th syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University, the caretaker minister said that as per directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, all possible measures were being taken for bringing improvement in the performance of the health department and service delivery.

He said that the officers concerned have been directed to set up a model pharmacy in Nishtar Hospital, adding a screening of school kids would be made at educational institutes.

He said that a health screening certificate would be made compulsory for participating in the examination of the 9th class. He said that special focus was being paid on research work in medical institutes of the province.

Earlier, the committee gave approval to different initiatives including the construction of the statue of Nishtar Medical University, the nomination of new members of the syndicate and members of the board of advanced studies and research, new members of the selection board, the start of Farm-D program at the university, syllabus of a nursing degree program, increasing resources of a university, fees of different degrees, certificates and other documents and renovation of university hall, staff club, and syndicate room.

The syndicate committee also gave approval of purchasing a new car for the vice chancellor while the establishment of different task committees was also approved by the syndicate committee.

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof. Dr Rana Altaf Rana, members syndicate committee Jalaluddin Romi, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University (MNU) Prof. Dr. Rao Asif Ali, Divisional Director LFA Shahswaar and others were also present in the meeting.

