Open Menu

'Efforts Being Made To Ensure Development, Prosperity Of Livestock Farms'

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 08:10 PM

'Efforts being made to ensure development, prosperity of livestock farms'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had allocated Rs 17 billion for development of the livestock sector.

He presided over a meeting which reviewed progress on initiatives aimed at strengthening the livestock sector, here.

He said that implementation of various initiatives to uplift livestock sector would start new chapter of prosperity and progress for livestock farms.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that 11,000 cows and buffaloes would be distributed among poor widows and divorced women of 12 districts of South Punjab and all animals would be tagged and disease free.

He underscored the need of forming groups and teams for physical verification of deserving women.

He directed the Livestock department to set up special counters and desks at all district and tehsil centres for guidance of applicants. Advertisement campaign in this regard should be carried out effectively in South Punjab, he maintained.

The minister also shed light on Punjab CM's livestock card and added that as per the direction of Punjab CM a decision had been made to set up foot and mouth disease free zones at a cost of Rs 7.5 billion.

Livestock Additional Secretary Dr Usman Tahir and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Punjab Progress Women All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

5 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

7 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

7 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

8 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

8 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan