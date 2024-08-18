Efforts being made to extend relief, basic facilities to masses: Chairman Senate

MIAN CHANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Sunday, stated that every possible effort was underway to extend relief and basic facilities to the masses and they should be relieved of inflation.

He expressed these views while addressing a convocation as the chief guest at a private college.

"We are giving the incumbent government the right advice, and I am hopeful that we will soon steer the country out of crises and set it on the path to progress. All political parties should play their role in the country's development and prosperity", he maintained.

Gilani congratulated the students who completed their degrees, especially their parents. He said that the youth should make the nation proud with their education and skills and it must become an essential part of the country's economic development along with their families.

The educated youth needs to bring about significant change in society with their acquired education, he said and added that they should introduce new research and innovations in their respective fields.

"Our youth is second to none in terms of talent and capability", Chairman Senate observed.

Later, speaking to the media, he said that Arshad Nadeem was a national hero and he commended him for winning a gold medal for the country in the Paris Olympics.

He said that their elders were among those who made Pakistan, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy.

The 1973 constitution given by the late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a monumental achievement while differences of opinion were the beauty of democracy, he informed.

"Each one of us should work together for the national interest, he said adding that all political leaders must set their direction with the country's interests in mind", Gilani suggested.

He said that the current situation demands that all political parties put aside their differences, come together on one platform, and play their role in solving the public's problems and working towards the country's development and prosperity.

Chairman Senate said that efforts would be made to establish a university campus in Mian Channu. He also mentioned that the South Punjab province was part of the PPP manifesto, and sooner or later, South Punjab would become a separate province.

He stated that if all political factions performed their duties well, the country would witness stable development and prosperity.

Among others, CEO Sana Ullah Complex, Dr Afzal Bodla, Ex MNA, Pir Aslam Bodla, Pir Nadeem Bodla, Mushtaq Khagha, Haider Zaman Qureshi and Dr Aftab Ahmad Khan were in attendance.

