Efforts being made to facilitate female entrepreneurs in IT sector: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin ul Haque, has said that all possible efforts are being made to promote and facilitate female entrepreneurs in the IT sector in Pakistan.

The IT industry has become the most gender-neutral industry in the country. Women are playing a pivotal role in the development of IT industry in Pakistan which has achieved consecutive year on year growth rate and become a major export earner for Pakistan, said a press release.

In a reply to Statement of Gilgit Women Developers, Minister IT said, that the initiative for bringing the IT companies from secondary and tertiary cities into the mainstream is well underway for ensuring holistic growth of Pakistan's IT Industry.

In this context, a Software Technology Park has been setup in Gilgit with the collaboration of Special Communication Organization (SCO).

Syed Amin ul Haque said that several Gilgit based IT companies have already relocated their business operations to the Gilgit STP providing services to customers around the globe thus speaking to the strength of establishing tech parks accords Pakistan.

Such initiatives would set a milestone to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities particularly to female population of Pakistan and we can say proudly that GB'IT Park becoming the Center of Empowering not only for Young IT Males but especially for Female IT Professionals.

"I congratulate the all Women IT Professionals especially "SheDev" developers for their remarkable success" said Syed Amin ul Haque.

Meanwhile, among the many success story from Gilgit IT Park, there is a newly born Organization Names "SheDev", which is an all-female Developers Company providing tech solutions. They are currently offering services to local and International customers and they are growing day by day.

As the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan have immense talent and there are unlimited business opportunities there. Keeping this point, Software Technology Park has been established at Konodas Gilgit for young software experts and IT professionals in the state-of-the-art technology.

This important project now became an important milestone for the region to take forward and develop the IT sector.

The IT Park is not only boosting the IT sector in the region, but also helping in developing a skilled workforce for GB in the context of CPEC. This park creating an excellent team of software experts in the area who will also be able to provide low cost business services to the local industry.

It is worth mentioning here that, the modern IT Park has excellent facilities of backup power, security and OFC data connectivity. With support from Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB).

PSEB registration fee for IT & ITeS companies, including call centers and IT startups, belonging to underserved areas of the country have been completely waived in order to boost growth of IT industry in the under developed parts of the country and thus contribute to organic growth of IT Industry across Pakistan.