Efforts Being Made To Facilitate Poor Amid Lockdown: Zain Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that the incumbent government was well aware of problems of the masses during lockdown and all out efforts were being made to facilitate the poor.

He said this while visiting Ehsaas Cash centre at Qadirpur Raan, here on Sunday.

The financial assistance under Ehsaas programme would surely help maintaining kitchen items. He talked to the women and expressed satisfaction over the cash delivery system. He termed Ehsaas Programme as one of the transparent financial assistance programme in the country's history. He urged masses to follow social distancing to avoid COVID-19. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed Makhdoom Zain Qureshi about facilities given at the centre to the visiting women.

More Stories From Pakistan

