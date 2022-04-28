UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Get Rid Of Inflation, Load-shedding On War Footing: Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Efforts being made to get rid of inflation, load-shedding on war footing: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said that efforts were being made on war footing to get rid of inflation, power load-shedding besides strengthening the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said that efforts were being made on war footing to get rid of inflation, power load-shedding besides strengthening the economy.

He said the government had to give respite to the people from inflation, unemployment and load shedding, said a statement issued here.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address inflation, unemployment and load-shedding issues. The government was committed to fighting the problems that had plagued the people for the four years, he added.

The minister said those who had terrified people for the last four years were now scared of themselves which would further intensify by pace of work of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Rana Sana Ullah said with the arrival of democratic government, the people felt relive of their worries and anxieties.

The country was now moving towards stability, development and prosperity while anarchy was confined to a few minds, he added.

He advised Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to pursue case of theft and foreign funding rather fighting with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). "Don't exert undue pressure on ECP and respect the constitution and constitutional institutions," he further asked PTI leadership.

He also advised them not to take law into their hands otherwise law would take its course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NAVTTC bringing youth, industry closer to ensure e ..

NAVTTC bringing youth, industry closer to ensure employment: Syed Javed

18 seconds ago
 Over 5.134 million tons of wheat procured

Over 5.134 million tons of wheat procured

4 minutes ago
 Interest-based financial system is Riba, FSC rules

Interest-based financial system is Riba, FSC rules

34 minutes ago
 Senator Musadik Malik takes oath as State Minister ..

Senator Musadik Malik takes oath as State Minister

4 minutes ago
 Project being launched to identify earthquake, lan ..

Project being launched to identify earthquake, landslide 'hotspots'

4 minutes ago
 Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka t ..

Training camp for women series against Sri Lanka to begin on 7 May

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.