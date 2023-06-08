UrduPoint.com

'Efforts Being Made To Give Practical Shape To Waste Water Treatment Plant'

Published June 08, 2023

'Efforts being made to give practical shape to waste water treatment plant'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that all relevant departments are making all possible efforts to give practical shape to Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant project.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review progress on Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant project on Thursday.

He said that technical and financial assistance of Europe Union was welcoming. The MD said that with the support of European Agency a project management unit was being set up for the Waste Water Treatment Plant.

He further said that 170 gallons of waste water would be treated with Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant on daily basis and then drained into River Ravi.

Ghufran Ahmad said that this plant would leave far reaching effects on environmental improvement.

It is pertinent to mention that different aspects of the project also came under discussion during the meeting.

Direction was also given to submit PC-1 of Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant during current year.

