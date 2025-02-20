Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that government is making all out efforts to improve common man’s life. The focus has been given to bring structural reforms in many sectors so that job opportunities could be created for unemployed people, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Thursday said that government is making all out efforts to improve common man’s life. The focus has been given to bring structural reforms in many sectors so that job opportunities could be created for unemployed people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The inflation has been reduced to single digit due to hard decisions of the government, he said adding that measures have been taken to bring tax evaders into tax net. In reply to a question, he said after structural reforms, maximum relief would be provided to low income group.