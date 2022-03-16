UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Improve Distt East With Maximum Development Works: Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Under the leadership of Administrator District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Rahmatullah Sheikh, the pace of development work in district east was increasing.

In this regard, he inspected development works at UC 16 Soldier Bazar and Hussain Hazara Goth.

Superintending Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Executive Engineer B&R Iqbal Mallah were present during inspection of development works.

Administrator reviewed the speed and quality of development works.

During the installation of paver blocks, the administrator checked the quality of paver blocks and material used in carpeting and asked the officers to take special care of the material used for development works.

He said development works are also underway in Karachi Admin Society, PECHS block 2 and 6, GOR Sindhi Muslim Society and others.

The administrator was accompanied by Assistant Executive Engineers Najam Sheikh, Rashid Fayyaz Sub Engineer Mirza Waseem.

