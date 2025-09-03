Efforts Being Made To Improve Economy, Common Man’s Life: Rana Ihsan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:24 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Wednesday said that all out efforts are being made to improve economy and common man’s life
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Wednesday said that all out efforts are being made to improve economy and common man’s life.
The present leadership and his team are working hard to strengthen economy and improve living standard of the poor people, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The reforms in the energy sector has been made to streamline the system, he said.
In reply to a question about industrial sector, he said reforms in the industrial sector would be made to increase exports, and
job opportunities.
To a question, he said the chief minister Punjab is visiting flood hit areas and taking all possible measures for helping
the people.
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
