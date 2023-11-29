(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Tuesday said that Caretaker government was making all-out efforts to bring improvement in Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

We are working on restructuring of FBR to enhance tax collection and tax net in the country, she said while talking to a private television channel.

There was a need to develop a comprehensive mechanism to streamline internal governance of tax and revenue departments, she said.

Commenting on the National Database and Registration Authority's role regarding information, she said NADRA will provide information to FBR so that tax evaders could be identified in a proper manner. The caretaker government is focusing on micro-economic stability and for this, reforms in different departments would be made to achieve speedy progress, she said.

In reply to a question about International Monetary Funds (IMF), she said, we will complete the IMF program as per commitment.

To a question regarding heavy circular debt, she said tariffs in gas and power sector had been increased to reduce circular debt. She said that steps have been taken to control power theft in the country.

To another question, she said less borrowing could help address many issues in Pakistan. In the past, she said the government had been taking massive loans, due to which, we had to face a great burden in the economic sector.

About debt stress, she said Pakistan will float “Sukuk Bond” through the Stock Exchange in the coming weeks. To a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she said China has provided loans on easy terms and conditions for the implementation of the projects.