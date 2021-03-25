Efforts being made to improve industrial zones: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Thursday said that efforts are being made to improve infrastructure, upgrade and establish effluent treatment plants in industrial zones across Sindh through 11 development schemes at a cost of Rs 635 million in the current financial year.

While more industrial estates will be set up in other districts of the province on the pattern of Larkana Industrial Estate, he added.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here, said a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Industries and Commerce Riaz-ud-Din, MD Site Pervez Billo, MD Sindh Small Industries Najamuddin Sehto, Controller Sindh Printing Press Hosh Latif Unar, Deputy MD Sindh Small Sarwat Fahim and others.

The meeting was informed that 11 projects were being worked on under the annual development program in the current financial year at the cost of Rs 635 million.

The meeting was further informed that under these projects, Thatta, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Sukkur and other industrial zones would be upgraded.

Addressing the meeting, Dharejo said that infrastructure in industrial zones was also being improved. Effluent Treatment Plants were being established in SITE Nooriabad and Kotri. The effluent treatment plants are also being set up at Sukkur and Hyderabad under Sindh Small Industries.

He said that a museum would also be set up at Government Press Karachi to preserve antiquities. The Sindh government is taking effective steps for industrial development in the province, he said.