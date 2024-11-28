Open Menu

Efforts Being Made To Improve Karachi's Infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts are underway to improve Karachi's infrastructure, streetlights, bridges, and flyovers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts are underway to improve Karachi's infrastructure, streetlights, bridges, and flyovers.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation from the 51st Specialized Training Program of the Police Service and the 27th Commander Course at the KMC head office.

He said that the improvement in KMC's tax collection has brought positive changes, and tax collection through K-Electric is expected to generate annual revenue of over Rs 3 billion. The Primary priorities for Karachi include the provision of clean water and the improvement of the sewage system, with practical steps being taken in this regard, he added.

Municipal Commissioner KMC S.M. Afzal Zaidi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi welcomed the delegation to KMC and explained that KMC is the central institution responsible for providing municipal services in Karachi. Currently, the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Solid Waste Management board are also under the control of the Mayor of Karachi, which has significantly contributed to ensuring collective and expedited development work in the city.

He further stated that the rent for KMC's markets was previously between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. When the rent was increased, shopkeepers protested, but the collection rose from Rs 80 million to Rs 255 million. Currently, Rs. 82 million are spent monthly on salaries and pensions.

He noted that with the cooperation of the Sindh government, a network of development projects has been established in Karachi, and more development plans will soon be presented to the public, benefiting the common man.

Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi briefed the participants about KMC and its various departments and responsibilities.

He informed them about KMC's commitment to providing the best possible municipal services to citizens and its focus on the prompt resolution of their issues.

The delegation later toured KMC's historic building and learned about its significance. They visited the KMC Council Hall and the historic clock tower on the rooftop.

The delegation members described their visit as highly informative and valuable, stating that it provided them with significant insights into KMC's operations and performance.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Police Water Visit Rent Man Market From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

3 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

4 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

16 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

5 minutes ago
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat viole ..

Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM

2 minutes ago
 NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance ..

NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 minutes ago
 KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race ..

KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1

2 minutes ago
 Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan f ..

Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29

2 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive ..

Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive Contingency Plan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan