Efforts Being Made To Improve Karachi's Infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that efforts are underway to improve Karachi's infrastructure, streetlights, bridges, and flyovers.
He expressed these views while addressing a delegation from the 51st Specialized Training Program of the Police Service and the 27th Commander Course at the KMC head office.
He said that the improvement in KMC's tax collection has brought positive changes, and tax collection through K-Electric is expected to generate annual revenue of over Rs 3 billion. The Primary priorities for Karachi include the provision of clean water and the improvement of the sewage system, with practical steps being taken in this regard, he added.
Municipal Commissioner KMC S.M. Afzal Zaidi and other officials were also present on the occasion.
The Mayor Karachi welcomed the delegation to KMC and explained that KMC is the central institution responsible for providing municipal services in Karachi. Currently, the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Solid Waste Management board are also under the control of the Mayor of Karachi, which has significantly contributed to ensuring collective and expedited development work in the city.
He further stated that the rent for KMC's markets was previously between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000. When the rent was increased, shopkeepers protested, but the collection rose from Rs 80 million to Rs 255 million. Currently, Rs. 82 million are spent monthly on salaries and pensions.
He noted that with the cooperation of the Sindh government, a network of development projects has been established in Karachi, and more development plans will soon be presented to the public, benefiting the common man.
Earlier, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi briefed the participants about KMC and its various departments and responsibilities.
He informed them about KMC's commitment to providing the best possible municipal services to citizens and its focus on the prompt resolution of their issues.
The delegation later toured KMC's historic building and learned about its significance. They visited the KMC Council Hall and the historic clock tower on the rooftop.
The delegation members described their visit as highly informative and valuable, stating that it provided them with significant insights into KMC's operations and performance.
