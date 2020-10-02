UrduPoint.com
Efforts Being Made To Increase Per Acre Yield Of Crops: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Efforts being made to increase per acre yield of crops: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday inaugurated Women Development Studies Centre and Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology in Pir Mehar Ali Shah Barani Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

According to official sources here, on this occasion the minister said that technical education and training would enable women to play their due role towards the development of the country.

He said that setting up of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology would promote agricultural machinery.

He further said that during current year work on various development project was underway with a hefty amount of over Rs 7 billion and this would help in increasing per acre production of crops.

Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that all resources were being utilized to increase yield of high value crops in the province and boost exports.

Uplift of agriculture sector and prosperity of farmers were among the priorities of the incumbent government, he added.

