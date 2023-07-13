Efforts being made to increase silage production: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad

Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad on Thursday said that efforts were being made to increase silage production across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad on Thursday said that efforts were being made to increase silage production across the province.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar on Thursday. The Secretary briefed the minister about departmental affairs.

Ibrahim Murad said that steps of the Livestock department for enhancing milk and meat production were satisfactory. He said that long term planning was being made to boost production and export of milk and meat.

Ibrahim Murad said that through breeding of cattle work on breed improvement was ongoing in the province.

He further said that soon a project aimed at genetic improvement of cattle would be started. Animal nutrition and breed improvement could yield positive results in livestock, he added.