Open Menu

Efforts Being Made To Increase Silage Production: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Efforts being made to increase silage production: Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad

Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad on Thursday said that efforts were being made to increase silage production across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad on Thursday said that efforts were being made to increase silage production across the province.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar on Thursday. The Secretary briefed the minister about departmental affairs.

Ibrahim Murad said that steps of the Livestock department for enhancing milk and meat production were satisfactory. He said that long term planning was being made to boost production and export of milk and meat.

Ibrahim Murad said that through breeding of cattle work on breed improvement was ongoing in the province.

He further said that soon a project aimed at genetic improvement of cattle would be started. Animal nutrition and breed improvement could yield positive results in livestock, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

31 seconds ago
 Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) ..

Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) continues inspection of health ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEM ..

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PEMRA) issues licenses for 140 sa ..

14 minutes ago
 Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Dise ..

Two People Die in Turkey From Suspected Viral Disease Caused by Tick Bites - Rep ..

15 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Miss ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

29 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls for prevention, early diagnosis of life threatenin ..

30 minutes ago
Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumben ..

Almost 30% of Spaniards Ready to Vote for Incumbent Prime Minister at Snap Elect ..

43 minutes ago
 China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong ..

China Slams Germany for Politicizing Taiwan, Hong Kong in New Strategic Policy

43 minutes ago
 European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

47 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

54 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

55 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan