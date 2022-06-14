'Efforts being made to keep city neat, clean'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Bilal Feroz said all available resources were being utilized to keep the city neat and clean.

A monitoring mechanism of cleanliness system was being made more efficient through better service delivery.

He expressed these views during an inspection of cleanliness arrangements in different union councils on Tuesday.

He said heaps of rubbish would be removed from all empty plots through heavy machinery, adding thathelpline 1139 was active and citizens could get registered their complaints.