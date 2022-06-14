UrduPoint.com

'Efforts Being Made To Keep City Neat, Clean'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

'Efforts being made to keep city neat, clean'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Bilal Feroz said all available resources were being utilized to keep the city neat and clean.

A monitoring mechanism of cleanliness system was being made more efficient through better service delivery.

He expressed these views during an inspection of cleanliness arrangements in different union councils on Tuesday.

He said heaps of rubbish would be removed from all empty plots through heavy machinery, adding thathelpline 1139 was active and citizens could get registered their complaints.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company All From

Recent Stories

Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

9 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

57 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

2 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

2 hours ago
 National team still needs to improve in certain ar ..

National team still needs to improve in certain areas: Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of ..

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.