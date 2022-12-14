UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Make CNICs Of Transgenders To Use Right Of Vote: PEC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Efforts being made to make CNICs of transgenders to use right of vote: PEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Rehmat Khan on Wednesday seeking the cooperation of NADRA and the Social Welfare Department said that efforts were being made to make the identity card of transgenders so that they could use the right to vote in general elections.

Addressing a meeting here regarding issuances of CNIC to transgenders and their registration for casting vote, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to continue efforts to increase the participation of all the deprived sections of society including eunuchs in the elections.

He said the support of all line departments and civil society was very imperative in this regard adding that voting is a very important part of a democratic system as participation of each and every individual in it was equally important for strengthening the democratic process and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, Shawana Shah and Ayesha, a transgender gave a detailed briefing regarding the registration of eunuchs.

It was proposed in the meeting that a joint counter of NADRA and the Social Welfare Department should be established for the convenience of eunuchs.

They also presented their views and offered suggestions. Director Election Zulfiqar Ahmed said that a special meeting of Nadra Social Welfare and District Election Commissioner Peshawar would be called soon to resolve the issue of registration of this community.

The meeting was organized by "Da Hawa Lor" (Daughter of Eve), a nongovernmental organization, Director Local Government Elections Zulfiqar Ahmed, Spokesperson Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Director Social Inclusion Syed Aun Ahmed Naqvi, Shawana Shah of Da Hawa Lor, Ayesha, transgenders Arzoo and Farzana of Manzil Foundation and other eunuchs participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting called for joint efforts to resolve the problems of the trans-community and to devise effective strategies for their welfare.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Sohail Ahmed All Government

Recent Stories

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

16 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

37 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

40 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.