Efforts being made to make CNICs of transgenders to use right of vote: PEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Rehmat Khan on Wednesday seeking the cooperation of NADRA and the Social Welfare Department said that efforts were being made to make the identity card of transgenders so that they could use the right to vote in general elections.

Addressing a meeting here regarding issuances of CNIC to transgenders and their registration for casting vote, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to continue efforts to increase the participation of all the deprived sections of society including eunuchs in the elections.

He said the support of all line departments and civil society was very imperative in this regard adding that voting is a very important part of a democratic system as participation of each and every individual in it was equally important for strengthening the democratic process and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, Shawana Shah and Ayesha, a transgender gave a detailed briefing regarding the registration of eunuchs.

It was proposed in the meeting that a joint counter of NADRA and the Social Welfare Department should be established for the convenience of eunuchs.

They also presented their views and offered suggestions. Director Election Zulfiqar Ahmed said that a special meeting of Nadra Social Welfare and District Election Commissioner Peshawar would be called soon to resolve the issue of registration of this community.

The meeting was organized by "Da Hawa Lor" (Daughter of Eve), a nongovernmental organization, Director Local Government Elections Zulfiqar Ahmed, Spokesperson Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Director Social Inclusion Syed Aun Ahmed Naqvi, Shawana Shah of Da Hawa Lor, Ayesha, transgenders Arzoo and Farzana of Manzil Foundation and other eunuchs participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting called for joint efforts to resolve the problems of the trans-community and to devise effective strategies for their welfare.