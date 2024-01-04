Special Assistant to Caretaker Prime Minister on Tourism Syed Wasi Ahmad Fatimi on Thursday said that efforts were being made to make features of country's tourism application

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Caretaker Prime Minister on Tourism Syed Wasi Ahmad Fatimi on Thursday said that efforts were being made to make features of country's tourism application.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister's Youth Programme Table Tennis Talent Hunt Women Sports League at Government College University.

He said that it was very essential for country to have its tourism application as it meant a lot for tourists and travellers.

He said that in Gilgit Baltistan there was no proper training centre for mountaineering and climbing, adding that Memorandum of Understanding had been signed with Gilgit Baltistan University with an aim to set up initial training centre for mountaineering and efforts were also being made regarding its curriculum.

He said, "It is is very good sign that country's women have proved their mettle in different fields of life and always remained stuck to their traditions.

He said it was responsibility of male members of society to motivate girls towards sports.

Syed Wasi Ahmad said that he had increased women representation quota to 51 percent in all those areas where he had the authority to do.

He said that almost 50,000 girls and boys had become part of Talent Hunt Programme though it was very good sign but this figure should further increase.

Sports was very essential for proper growth of students as it developed personality in a graceful manner, he added.

He further said, "Sports teaches us to respect each other."

He said, "No doubt that healthy mind is always better than unhealthy mind and it is evident from various Hadiths of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)."

GCU Vice Chancellor Dr Ahmad Adnan and others were also present.