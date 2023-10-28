Open Menu

Efforts Being Made To Make Livestock Model Sector: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad has said that efforts being made to make the livestock sector a model one

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad has said that efforts being made

to make the livestock sector a model one.

A delegation of Dairy Farms Association met the minister here on Saturday.

Ibrahim Murad said that Saudi Arabia, China and other countries were ready to make investment

in Agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said that organizing farms management system and tagging of animals were essential for

attracting foreign investment.

He said that special attention was being paid on vaccination of animals to ensure farming

on scientific basis.

The minister said the livestock would be made disease-free department to encourage

foreign investment. Animal census would help in increasing export of dairy, he added.

Dairy farmers also apprised the minister about problems being faced by dairy farms.

Related Topics

Punjab China Agriculture Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

4 minutes ago
 Black day observed to mark protest against unlawfu ..

Black day observed to mark protest against unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

4 minutes ago
 ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khybe ..

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

23 minutes ago
 Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: ..

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: police

8 minutes ago
 Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

34 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

27 minutes ago
Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

8 minutes ago
 Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brent ..

Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

8 minutes ago
 Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

8 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Af ..

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against South Africa

26 minutes ago
 SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

SBP to announce new monetary policy on 30th

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan