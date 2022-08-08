Efforts being made to make under-construction mother and child block operational at the earliest: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that all out efforts are being made to make the under-construction mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital operational for public at the earliest.

She presided over a meeting of the steering committee of Mother and Child block at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, on Monday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the ongoing progress of the under-construction mother and child block in Gangaram Hospital.

She said the concerned officers had been instructed to activate the mother and child block without delay.

Mother and Child block would be a model hospital for all other hospitals, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that international level treatment of mother and child would be possible in Gangaram Hospital's mother and child block.

Modern machinery was being purchased for the treatment of patients in the mother and child block. With the increase of population in Punjab, governments in the past had never ever thought of constructing new government hospitals.

She said that 23 new and big government hospitals were being built in Punjab.