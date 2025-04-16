Open Menu

Efforts Being Made To Minimize Effects Of Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that different projects would be launched

in Pakistan to address challenges of climate change. There is a dire need to improve environment of surrounding areas of the desert, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about water issue, he said all the reservation of coalition partner would be removed through discussion.

About CCI meeting, he said council of common interest meeting would be called soon.

To a question, he said the Center is not going to snatch any rights of Sindh province regarding canal water.

He further said that all the provinces hold rights on the mineral resources of their areas.

To another question about flaws in the water distribution system, he said, we are going to introduce telemetry system in the country.

