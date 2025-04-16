Efforts Being Made To Minimize Effects Of Climate Change
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that different projects would be launched
in Pakistan to address challenges of climate change. There is a dire need to improve environment of surrounding areas of the desert, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about water issue, he said all the reservation of coalition partner would be removed through discussion.
About CCI meeting, he said council of common interest meeting would be called soon.
To a question, he said the Center is not going to snatch any rights of Sindh province regarding canal water.
He further said that all the provinces hold rights on the mineral resources of their areas.
To another question about flaws in the water distribution system, he said, we are going to introduce telemetry system in the country.
Recent Stories
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..
NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..
UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..
Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, an ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi
Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt18 minutes ago
-
KP IGP takes notice of deadly attack on senior civil judge, lawyer, former Distt Nazim’s brother37 minutes ago
-
Authorities cracks down on illegal constructions in Chiniot38 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to minimize effects of climate change38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 suspects in fast food outlet rampage case38 minutes ago
-
Skills, expertise, innovation play vital role in country's development48 minutes ago
-
Public-sector Mirpur AJK Club elevated at pattern of Islamabad Club48 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal56 minutes ago
-
Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 20251 hour ago
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur1 hour ago
-
Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead1 hour ago