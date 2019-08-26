UrduPoint.com
Efforts Being Made To Organize PTI As Dynamic, Disciplined Political Party: Ahmad Jawad

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Monday said that efforts were being made to organize PTI as a dynamic and disciplined political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad on Monday said that efforts were being made to organize PTI as a dynamic and disciplined political party.

Talking to media after meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here at Central Secretariat of PTI, he said that efforts were being made to reorganize the party in last one year in all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as Islamabad Capital Territory.

Ahmad Jawad said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was like a bridge which was in direct contact with masses and party workers. "We want to not leave gape with our party workers and supporters", he added.

He said that media has always played a vital role and extended its support during 23 years struggle of PTI.

Central Vice President PTI Omar Sarfaraz Cheema and other senior officials of PTI Central Media Department were also present on the occasion.

