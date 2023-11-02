'Efforts being made to promote environment friendly activities in city'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that all out efforts are being made to promote environment friendly steps in the provincial capital.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on anti smog measures and promotion of healthy activities here on Thursday. In the meeting special decisions were made to promote walk and cycling culture among people.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that cycles would be provided on rent to people to promote cycling.

He further said that people coming to different food outlets on cycle and foot would be given discount with the cooperation of Punjab Food Authority and big food chains.

The Commissioner said that cycling industry should play its role for promotion of cycling in Lahore.

TEPA would mark special lanes for cycling near main roads and shopping areas, he said.

He said that weekly cycling activities were ongoing in the city and added that civil society, lawyers, doctors, public and private sector would also be made part of this healthy campaign.