Efforts Being Made To Provide Affordable Electricity To People Of Sindh: Nasir Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government was making significant efforts to provide affordable and clean electricity to the people of the province.

Speaking at a seminar themed "Energy Crisis" organized by Pakistan business Arena at a local hotel, he said that the government is actively working on improving the energy crisis situation in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Nasir Shah highlighted that rapid progress is being made on projects such as solar parks, wind corridors, and coal-based power plants. He pointed out that the cheapest electricity is currently being generated from Thar coal, which is contributing 2,740 megawatts of power to the national grid, benefiting the entire country.

He said the solar park project will primarily benefit the people of Karachi, as the electricity generated from it will be supplied to K-Electric. Additionally, the electricity produced from the Nooriabad Wind Corridor is also cost-effective.

A total of 100 megawatts of electricity from the Nooriabad Wind Corridor is currently being supplied to K-Electric through the Sindh Transmission Dispatch Company (STDC), the minister said.

Shah explained that the Sindh Electricity Procurement Regulatory Authority (SEPRA) is being activated, and tariffs for solar and coal energy will be determined through this authority. The electricity generated from the solar park will be supplied to distribution companies, and customers consuming between 100 and 200 units of electricity will receive substantial benefits.

He further mentioned that foreign investors have shown great interest in alternative energy projects. He encouraged local investors to come forward with their proposals, assuring them of complete government support.

The provincial government also plans to provide electric vehicle charging facilities across Sindh. This initiative will be solar-powered under a public-private partnership model. The government aims to establish charging points every 40 kilometers, making intercity travel more convenient and reducing fuel costs.

