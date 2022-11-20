Efforts being made to provide justice to citizens at their doorsteps: BHC Chief Justice

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan said that measures were being taken to provide justice to the citizens at their doorsteps in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the judicial complex building in Basima area of Kharan district.

The Chief Justice said the mission was to immediately provide justice to the citizens at their doorsteps, adding that the judicial complex building to be built in Besima would prove to be a 'fortress of justice'.

He said the people have hopes for the judiciary which was trying to deliver timely justice keeping in mind the requirement of speedy justice.

Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar of Balochistan High Court, Justice Abdullah Baloch, President of Balochistan High Court Bar (BHC) Abdul Majeed Kakar, President of Quetta Bar Abid Panizai, President of Washuk Bar Advocate Rahimullah Hajizai, General Secretary Habib Rehman Baloch, Mir Attaullah.

Langu, Nazar Jan Isazai, Zahoor Ahmed Baloch and others spoke at the inaugural.

Tribal elders of the area, and lawyers from Khuzdar Bar, Panjgur Bar, Kharan Bar participated in the ceremony.

The Chief Justice and other Justices also visited Civil Hospital Basima, Government Boys High school and Inter College where they reviewed the work on under construction buildings.

At the end of the ceremony, Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan formally announced the status of session division to Basima.

On the occasion, Director General Health Noor Qazi, Secretary C&W, Secretary education, Commissioner Rukhshan Division Tariq Rehman Baloch, DIG Rukhshan Nazeer Ahmed Kurd, Deputy Commissioner Washuk Abdul Quddus Achakzai, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmed Musani and other senior officials were also present.