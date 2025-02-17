Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that all out efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to people and for this, focus has been given to export driven growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that all out efforts are being made to provide maximum relief to people and for this, focus has been given to export driven growth.

Inflation has reduced to single digit due to hard decisions taken by the government after coming to power, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan’s exports and stock exchange are increasing day by day due to consistencies in policies of the government, he said.

In reply to a question about division in PTI, he said PTI is a divided party of this country.

PTI could not make economic progress during the four-year period, he said adding that PTI had wasted the time of the people.

To a question, he said a well-known international organization has acknowledged the fast progress in Pakistan.

About dialogue with Opposition, he said the government has offered dialogue to PTI on many occasions, but the PTI rejected the talks offer and created deadlock in the last dialogue session. Dialogue is the only way in the parliamentary system to move forward, he said.