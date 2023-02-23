UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Provide Oil Products With Affordable Rates: Minister Of State For Petroleum Musadiq Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 11:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that efforts are being made to provide Oil products to consumers at affordable rates.

The government had made discussions with foreign countries for purchasing Oil products for domestic use at reasonable rates, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on high tariff on gas products, he said, the coalition government is taking measures to extend maximum relief to poor masses. He added that a rationalized billing procedure would be adopted to lower the burden on the poor segment of society.

Commenting on the political role of the leaders, he said that rival party members had promoted negative attitude among the young children.

He said it is the responsibility of every person to spread civilized language among youth to achieve speedy progress in the future.

