Efforts Being Made To Regulate Traffic: CTO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Efforts being made to regulate traffic: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar Tuesday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, as it was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads.

He said vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly would be impounded in the police stations.

He said efforts were being made to regulate city traffic and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved to facilitate the motorists.

Akbar said enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

