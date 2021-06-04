UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Being Made To Remove Reservation Raised By FATF: Hammad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Efforts being made to remove reservation raised by FATF: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that incumbent government was making all-out efforts to remove reservations raised by FATF authorities.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said maximum points raised by FATF against Pakistan had been addressed. He said action was being taken to resolve last three points made by FATF authorities.

So far, he said we have achieved success in satisfying the FATF. Replying to a question, he said sometime back, Pakistan had to face difficulties due to serious concerns made by FATF. By adopting effective policy, he said we are in a position to clear Pakistan from grey list.

He further stated that anti-Pakistan forces had played negative role but we have made serious efforts to avert such designs. He hoped that FATF would clear Pakistan from grey list.

Related Topics

Pakistan Financial Action Task Force TV From Government

Recent Stories

Impossible to Heal Libya in Lifespan of One Govern ..

2 minutes ago

Japan approves Roomi Foods Vapour as mango export ..

2 minutes ago

Senator Calls on Congress to Probe US Links to Wuh ..

2 minutes ago

Blinken to Discuss Cross-Border Aid Mechanism's Re ..

2 minutes ago

677 vaccination centres made functional in Punjab ..

2 minutes ago

Khalid Jamil appointed Chief (Tax Reforms)

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.