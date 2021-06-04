Efforts being made to remove reservation raised by FATF: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that incumbent government was making all-out efforts to remove reservations raised by FATF authorities.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said maximum points raised by FATF against Pakistan had been addressed. He said action was being taken to resolve last three points made by FATF authorities.

So far, he said we have achieved success in satisfying the FATF. Replying to a question, he said sometime back, Pakistan had to face difficulties due to serious concerns made by FATF. By adopting effective policy, he said we are in a position to clear Pakistan from grey list.

He further stated that anti-Pakistan forces had played negative role but we have made serious efforts to avert such designs. He hoped that FATF would clear Pakistan from grey list.