Efforts being made to resolve problems of people: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that Sindh government was making all-out efforts to resolve the issues being faced by people in the province

He said this while talking to a delegation of party workers here at his office on Thursday.

We believe in serious solution of people's problems, he asserted, telling that strict instructions have been issued to address the problems of the people at their doorstep. For this purpose, open Khatcheries are being held in every district across the province, Jam Ikramullah added. In these open Khatcheries, the entire cabinet, including the Chief Minister of Sindh was working to resolve public issues. The positive results of these open Khatcheries were emerging, he claimed.

