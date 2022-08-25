UrduPoint.com

Efforts Being Made To Restore Roads: Minister

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Ali Afzal Sahi on Thursday said that efforts were being made to restore roads which got affected with floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Ali Afzal Sahi on Thursday said that efforts were being made to restore roads which got affected with floods.

Talking to media here, he said that floods had played havoc in South Punjab and destroyed road infrastructure.

He said that roads which got less affected by floods, their repairing would be carried out.

Ali Afzal Sahi said, "If any contractor will show negligence in any project then that contractor will bear the expenses for reconstructing that project.

" He further said that he would pay surprise visit to the big roads constructed during last one year.

Building department would also be updated on modern lines, he added.

He said that after next one week tender of toll plazas would be auctioned again.

He said that Rs 45 billion would be required for repairing of 81,000 km roads of Punjab.

He further said that e-tendering system would be introduced and computerized work would be done related to payments.

